FORA Capital LLC Sells 3,114 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

FORA Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELV opened at $407.33 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.02 and a 1 year high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $446.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $504.59. The firm has a market cap of $94.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.47 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.77%.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total transaction of $3,205,182.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,915.22. The trade was a 46.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. Argus downgraded Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $622.00 to $501.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective (down from $620.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $539.20.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

