FTAI Aviation Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 (NASDAQ:FTAIM)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.5938 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

NASDAQ FTAIM opened at $27.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.23. FTAI Aviation has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $28.16.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.