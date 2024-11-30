FTAI Aviation Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 (NASDAQ:FTAIM)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.5938 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.
FTAI Aviation Price Performance
NASDAQ FTAIM opened at $27.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.23. FTAI Aviation has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $28.16.
FTAI Aviation Company Profile
