G City Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) to Issue Dividend of $10.00

G City Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 30th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 10.00 per share on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.
G City Stock Performance
G City stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63. G City has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $5.74.
About G City
