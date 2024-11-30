Gaimin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $21.65 Million (GMRX)

Gaimin (GMRX) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 30th. One Gaimin token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Gaimin has a total market capitalization of $21.65 million and approximately $414,975.32 worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gaimin has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,398.95 or 0.99742867 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,335.46 or 0.99677182 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Gaimin Profile

Gaimin was first traded on March 26th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,216,276,786 tokens. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio. The official message board for Gaimin is gaimin.medium.com. The Reddit community for Gaimin is https://reddit.com/r/gaimin_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gaimin’s official website is www.gaimin.io.

Buying and Selling Gaimin

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 23,216,276,786 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.00081615 USD and is up 6.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $346,213.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gaimin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gaimin using one of the exchanges listed above.

