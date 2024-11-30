Geegoopuzzle Price Tops $4.34 on Major Exchanges (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. In the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a total market capitalization of $651.36 million and approximately $560,757.77 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be bought for about $4.34 or 0.00004492 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00007181 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00008328 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,715.04 or 1.00049937 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00011934 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00000827 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.67 or 0.00063797 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

Geegoopuzzle is a token. It launched on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 4.3419793 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $519,984.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geegoopuzzle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geegoopuzzle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geegoopuzzle using one of the exchanges listed above.

