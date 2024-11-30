Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $10 Million Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,651 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in News were worth $9,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWSA. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in News during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of News in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in News during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in News during the second quarter worth about $73,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on News from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of News from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of News from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $29.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 1.34. News Co. has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $30.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

