Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $8.82 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,545 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,668,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,245,000 after buying an additional 1,286,639 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15,459.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 479,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,238,000 after purchasing an additional 476,137 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3,333.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 470,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 456,344 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,886,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 978,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,263,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $95.47 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $71.87 and a 52 week high of $96.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.13 and a 200-day moving average of $85.53.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

