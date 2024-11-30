Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Director Victor Eugene Renuart Sells 2,442 Shares of Stock

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) Director Victor Eugene Renuart sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $49,841.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,259.36. This trade represents a 7.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Victor Eugene Renuart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 26th, Victor Eugene Renuart sold 4,500 shares of Griffon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $380,070.00.

Griffon Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE GFF opened at $84.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.54. Griffon Co. has a one year low of $45.70 and a one year high of $86.73.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.29. Griffon had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 108.70%. The company had revenue of $659.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Griffon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Griffon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on GFF. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Griffon from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Griffon from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Institutional Trading of Griffon

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFF. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Griffon by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the first quarter worth $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Griffon in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Griffon by 56.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

