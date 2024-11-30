Grok Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $49.72 Million (GROK)

Grok (GROK) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 30th. Over the last week, Grok has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Grok token can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grok has a market capitalization of $49.72 million and approximately $10.40 million worth of Grok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Grok Profile

Grok’s total supply is 6,596,446,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,320,723,100 tokens. The official website for Grok is www.grokcoin.meme. Grok’s official Twitter account is @grktoken.

Buying and Selling Grok

According to CryptoCompare, “Grok (GROK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Grok has a current supply of 6,596,446,798.54591354 with 6,320,722,798.54591354 in circulation. The last known price of Grok is 0.00781995 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $9,987,239.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.grokcoin.meme/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

