Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Short Interest Up 124.6% in November

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,200 shares, an increase of 124.6% from the October 31st total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Performance

AVAL traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.11. The company had a trading volume of 51,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,276. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Announces Dividend

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

