GXChain Price Hits $0.39 on Top Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. Over the last week, GXChain has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $29.16 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000713 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

