H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Cut to “Hold” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HNNMY. Barclays upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $3.69.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This is an increase from H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.34%.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

