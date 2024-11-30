H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Hold

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of HNNMY stock opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.18. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $3.69.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 23.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.34%.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

