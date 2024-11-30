Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 149,391 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 29,759.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,391 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $9,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 92.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,468,301,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552,921 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,225,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,564,711,000 after buying an additional 9,487,387 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 88.9% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,455,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,041,204,000 after buying an additional 7,275,279 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 116.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,833,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $662,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,292 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 263.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,568,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Peter Straub sold 132,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $9,783,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $61,975,240.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,136,890.88. The trade was a 31.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,842,672 shares of company stock valued at $128,858,080 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $72.69 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $74.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $87.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

