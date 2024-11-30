Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,670,000 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the October 31st total of 7,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 855,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hercules Capital news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $1,959,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,161,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,338,045.13. This trade represents a 4.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hercules Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 63,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 170.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 126,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 79,947 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 89,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 44,315 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 379,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 19,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HTGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Hercules Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

HTGC stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.93. The stock had a trading volume of 533,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.65. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $21.78.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 65.07% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $125.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.21%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

