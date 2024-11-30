Hhlr Advisors LTD. Has $936.79 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 64.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,827,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,448,152 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 20.6% of Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $936,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 155.0% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 139.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.07.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $87.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.45 and its 200-day moving average is $86.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $209.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.35. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $117.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $13.19. The business had revenue of $236.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.45 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.98%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

