Hhlr Advisors LTD. Invests $29.98 Million in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 665,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,977,000. Yum China accounts for about 0.7% of Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hhlr Advisors LTD. owned approximately 0.18% of Yum China at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yum China by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yum China by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Yum China by 906.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Duoduo (Howard) Huang sold 6,377 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $302,716.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,948.27. This trade represents a 27.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Macquarie raised Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.40 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.50 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.68.

Yum China Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $46.55 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.36.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.32%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

