HI (HI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $787,705.58

HI (HI) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 30th. Over the last week, HI has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. HI has a market cap of $787,705.58 and $156,678.89 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00007181 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00008328 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,715.04 or 1.00049937 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00011934 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00000827 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.67 or 0.00063797 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 24,374,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00028709 USD and is up 2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $143,365.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.