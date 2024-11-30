HP (NYSE:HPQ) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Hsbc Global Res

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Hsbc Global Res from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HPQ. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

HPQ stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. HP has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $39.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

HP announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer maker to buy up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $7,013,373.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99.48. This trade represents a 100.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter worth $88,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in HP by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,153,924 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $41,391,000 after buying an additional 160,268 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the second quarter valued at about $621,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in HP by 154.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 109,493 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 66,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in HP by 24.1% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,162,772 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $77,579,000 after acquiring an additional 419,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

