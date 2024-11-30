Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Short Interest Up 133.3% in November

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the October 31st total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hudson Global Price Performance

Shares of Hudson Global stock remained flat at $14.78 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,409. The firm has a market cap of $40.36 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.58. Hudson Global has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $19.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudson Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Featured Articles

