Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in November

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup raised Hugo Boss to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Hugo Boss Trading Down 9.0 %
Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Hugo Boss had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 16.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hugo Boss will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hugo Boss Company Profile
Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children’s fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.
