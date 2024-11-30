Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Short Interest Down 17.6% in November

Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Ibstock Price Performance

Ibstock stock remained flat at $1.70 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70. Ibstock has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $1.70.

Ibstock Company Profile

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions to customers in the residential construction sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; and flooring and lintels, such as beam and block flooring, insulated flooring, hollowcore, and screed rails.

