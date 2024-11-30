Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Short Interest Down 17.6% in November

Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Ibstock Price Performance
Ibstock stock remained flat at $1.70 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70. Ibstock has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $1.70.
Ibstock Company Profile
