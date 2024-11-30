Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Has $630,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.09. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

