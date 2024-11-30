Immutable X Price Up 25.9% Over Last Week (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and $145.22 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Immutable X has traded up 25.9% against the dollar. One Immutable X token can now be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00002037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Immutable X Profile

Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,694,765,880 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com.

Buying and Selling Immutable X

According to CryptoCompare, “Immutable X (IMX) is a layer-2 scaling solution for NFTs on Ethereum, offering gas-free transactions and scalability through zk-rollups. The IMX token is used for transaction fees, staking, governance, and user incentives within the Immutable X ecosystem. It was created by Immutable, an Australian firm, to address Ethereum’s scalability limitations for NFTs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

