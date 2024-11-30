Insider Buying: Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP) Director Buys C$19,800.00 in Stock

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) Director Mohammad Hadi Abassi acquired 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,800.00.

Shares of AEP opened at C$1.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 4.16. Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$73.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cormark decreased their target price on Atlas Engineered Products from C$2.20 to C$2.10 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Ventum Financial decreased their price objective on Atlas Engineered Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.25 target price on shares of Atlas Engineered Products and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

