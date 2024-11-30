Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Sells $23,710.40 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 2,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $23,710.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 539,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,081.04. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $8.51 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.86 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 27.47%. Fastly’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fastly from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Fastly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fastly by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,831,000 after buying an additional 46,951 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Fastly in the third quarter valued at $183,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth $400,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth about $914,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Fastly by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 112,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 51,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

