Insider Selling: Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CFO Sells $32,723.42 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $32,723.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,102.87. This represents a 5.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Trupanion Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $53.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.94 and a 200-day moving average of $40.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.59 and a beta of 1.69. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $57.90.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Trupanion from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Trupanion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Trupanion from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trupanion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 259.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 47,262 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 367,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after acquiring an additional 80,014 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,475,000 after acquiring an additional 142,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth $855,000.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

