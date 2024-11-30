Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 76.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total transaction of $4,282,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,676,685.50. This represents a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. This trade represents a 4.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,715 shares of company stock worth $23,803,540 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 0.6 %

CB opened at $288.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $287.30 and its 200 day moving average is $275.50. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $216.90 and a fifty-two week high of $302.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $291.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.37.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

