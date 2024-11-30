Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Tenon Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 231,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,978,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,610,000 after acquiring an additional 118,792 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.30 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $53.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.66. The company has a market capitalization of $131.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.