Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,515 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BUD. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 225.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 50.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 39.7% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 51.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 605 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BUD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 0.5 %

BUD opened at $53.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.50. The company has a market capitalization of $96.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $53.16 and a 1-year high of $67.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

