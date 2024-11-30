Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Zoetis by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.44.

ZTS opened at $175.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.84. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 26.55%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

