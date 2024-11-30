Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 700 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $6,213,000. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 117,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after buying an additional 9,798 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 14,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,846,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $67.40 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.83 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.12. The stock has a market cap of $94.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

