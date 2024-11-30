iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IEF opened at $95.19 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.02 and a twelve month high of $99.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.37.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.