iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,930. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.31 and its 200-day moving average is $47.33. The company has a market cap of $95.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 793.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 161,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 143,685 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the second quarter valued at $878,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,445,000. Finally, Syntrinsic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI New Zeland IMI 25-50 index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of equity securities in the top 99% of the New Zealand equity market. ENZL was launched on Sep 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

