JAT Capital Mgmt LP Buys New Holdings in Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

JAT Capital Mgmt LP purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,631,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,260,000. Hut 8 comprises about 5.2% of JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Hut 8 in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hut 8 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hut 8 Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of Hut 8 stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16. Hut 8 Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hut 8 Company Profile
Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.
