Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 45,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the third quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 97,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 138,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,437,000 after purchasing an additional 48,350 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Wolfe Research started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.94.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock opened at $155.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $168.85. The company has a market cap of $373.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.15 and its 200-day moving average is $156.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

