JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 3.5% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,696,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,590,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,594 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,784,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,539,132,000 after buying an additional 4,043,841 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 15,084,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,180,806,000 after buying an additional 302,592 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,888,088,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,194,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,949,000 after purchasing an additional 49,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $249.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $703.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $154.38 and a 12 month high of $254.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.61.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

