JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stake Lessened by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,653 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.2% in the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $60.83 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $54.27 and a one year high of $60.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.