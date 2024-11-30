Kellanova (NYSE:K) Announces $0.57 Quarterly Dividend

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

Kellanova has raised its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years. Kellanova has a dividend payout ratio of 58.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kellanova to earn $3.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.2%.

Kellanova stock opened at $81.30 on Friday. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $81.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.26. The company has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.39.

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Kellanova had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on K. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.35.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total transaction of $9,241,118.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,368,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,201,136.80. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,145,830 shares of company stock valued at $92,516,606. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

