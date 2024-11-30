Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Has $5.78 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF makes up 3.7% of Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $97.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $72.07 and a one year high of $99.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.277 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

