Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,690 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 65.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,760.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 202,018 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.44 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.46 and a twelve month high of $59.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.35.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

