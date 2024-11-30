Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Short Interest Up 139.8% in November

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, an increase of 139.8% from the October 31st total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $6.87. The stock had a trading volume of 59,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $12.30.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 147.20%. The business had revenue of $695.78 million for the quarter.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.1229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

