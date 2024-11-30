Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,034.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after buying an additional 35,056 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth about $3,042,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 31.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 166,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,728,000 after buying an additional 39,396 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 89.4% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 582,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,156,000 after buying an additional 28,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

AZPN stock opened at $250.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.40 and a 200-day moving average of $219.08. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.25 and a 12-month high of $254.04. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -431.03, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.54). Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on AZPN

Aspen Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.