L.M. Kohn & Company Acquires 385 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.5% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $299.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $288.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.79. The firm has a market cap of $449.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $224.82 and a 12 month high of $300.38.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

