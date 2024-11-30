L.M. Kohn & Company Acquires 863 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

L.M. Kohn & Company increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,230,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $98.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $78.27 and a one year high of $99.58. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

