L.M. Kohn & Company Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

L.M. Kohn & Company increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 44.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 53,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 16,713 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 219,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 112,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 17,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total transaction of $109,420.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,136,807.48. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $3,975,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,061,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,259,266.02. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,795 shares of company stock valued at $34,673,866. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $170.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.84. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.40 and a 1-year high of $193.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.39 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Alphabet from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.56.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

