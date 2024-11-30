L.M. Kohn & Company Increases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,278 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in AT&T were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,402,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,157,000 after buying an additional 94,566 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 493.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 123,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 103,102 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 59.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.53.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T opened at $23.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $23.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.13.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.24%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

