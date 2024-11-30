L.M. Kohn & Company Purchases Shares of 21,199 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 306,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after buying an additional 220,764 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 116,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 40,899 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8,889.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 224.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $74.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $75.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.02.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

