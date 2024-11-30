L.M. Kohn & Company Trims Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

L.M. Kohn & Company cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,904 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.7% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $179.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.07. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $142.50 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $422.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Hsbc Global Res raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 7,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $1,202,751.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,373.80. The trade was a 2.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $2,163,072.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,538.34. This trade represents a 52.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,024,234 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.