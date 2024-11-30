Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) to Issue Dividend of $0.00

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 30th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0007 per share on Monday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.
Light Price Performance
LGSXY opened at $0.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00. Light has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60.
About Light
