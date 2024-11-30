Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) to Issue Dividend of $0.00

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 30th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0007 per share on Monday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

LGSXY opened at $0.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00. Light has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60.

Light SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power in Brazil. The company distributes electricity in the state of Rio de Janeiro. It also engages in the research, planning, building, operation, and exploration of generation and transmission systems; purchase, sale, import, and export of electric and thermal power, and gas and industrial utilities; provision of consulting services in the energy sector; lease of real estate and personal properties; acquisition and sale of goods related to the studies and projects; implementation, operation, and maintenance of construction works and facilities; and trading activities.

